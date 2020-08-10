Comedian Chiko gets engaged to fiancée Ofrah in a colorful party

It’s indeed a moment of celebration for popular city comedian Frank Mubiru a.k.a Chiko who is set to leave the singles club and get married to his lover, Melanie Ofrah, soon.

The development comes after the comedian surprised his fans with news of the engagement with his lover on social media in the wee hours of Sunday night.

Basing on the photos that he poured out on his social media platforms, the comedian is seen kneeling down on one knee putting a ring on his lover’s finger while all looking smitten.

Going by reports making rounds online, it is reported that Chiko’s soon-to-be wife was not expecting to be treated to such a colorful function and always thought that Chiko was kidding about his promises towards their engagement.

However, the details concerning their wedding have not been yet revealed but when the right time comes, we will keep you posted.

LOVE is a journey starting at FOREVER ending at NEVER…Finally✌️

Congratulations Chiko!

