Desire Luzinda on a career change sphere, ready for Phlebotomy exams

Former secular singer-turned-gospel artist Desire Luzinda has opened up about her journey to change her career from being a musician to a nurse.

The America-based Ugandan singer who has been preparing for her Phlebotomy exams for the whole of last week narrated that she dropped out of the university twice while still living in Uganda.

The mother of one stressed that she had enrolled at Makerere University to pursue a degree in Development Economics sometime back but dropped out in her second year.

She took another shot at education there after enrolling at Nkozi University for Development Studies which she only attended for a year and dropped out because she had a musical tour in the UK of which the dates collided with her exam timetable.

In the process, the Ekitone hit singer felt like giving up about returning to school even when she knew the importance of education but as time went by, God had prepared something different her, a career totally different from the entertainment industry.

For starters, phlebotomy is the process of making a puncture in a vein usually in the arm, with a cannula, for the purpose of drawing blood. The procedure itself is known as venipuncture. A person who performs phlebotomy is called a phlebotomist, although most doctors, nurses, and other technicians can also carry out phlebotomy.

This week as I was preparing for my Phlebotomy exam, many thoughts came to my mind. Many years ago, I enrolled at Makerere university pursuing a degree in Development Economics which I did not complete because my music career had kicked off in high gear. Having dropped off in year 2, at the back of my mind I knew someday I will bounce back and pursue further studies. Years later, I enrolled at Nkozi university for Development Studies which I barely did for a year because I had a UK tour that my manager ‘then’ committed to and the dates collided with my first exam period. I began to get tired of trying even when I knew the granite importance of Education. Fast forward, as I prepared to enroll ‘again’ little did I know God was preparing for me a career totally different. And while many classmates dropped off because of the virtual classes, I said to myself, “not the third time! I have to do this!” So I chose to push even when it was so tough. And here I am on a many years’ journey of a career very interesting. My point is, never stop trying at something that makes you a better person. People will always talk but would you rather give them talk of you being successful or a failure?! IT DOES NOT MATTER HOW MANY TIMES YOU FALL BUT THAT ONE TIME YOU RISE UP AND MAKE IT RIGHT. YOUR JOURNEY IN LIFE IS PERSONAL SO CHASE IT PERSONALLY. Desire Luzinda

