Big Talent Entertainment boss Edrisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has owned up the audio clip that leaked while furiously expressing his views about 2021 presidential hopeful Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine.

While holding a live video on his socials, Eddy Kenzo explained that whatever he said in the audio clip, he was being honest although he was talking about Bobi Wine the musician and not the politician.

He went on to maintain that the person who leaked the voice note is his great friend with whom he always shares ideas all the time but felt betrayed by him for leaking the audio where the two were talking about a friend.

He added that by the time his close friend called him, he was totally frustrated with the ways how things were turning out, and in the process, since he is a short-tempered person, lost his cool and said whatever was heard in the audio.

I was talking about Bobi Wine the musician but not the politician Eddy Kenzo

He went on to state that whatever he said was in good faith, adding that he doesn’t wish Bobi Wine anything bad at all except those who are causing war between the two of them.

He also noted that his frustrations with Bobi Wine started a while ago as he was not responding to his calls and messages.

Posted by Eddy Kenzo on Monday, August 10, 2020

Read Also: “I’ll go to exile if Bobi Wine becomes the president of Uganda” – Eddy Kenzo