Gift ov Kaddo warns politicians to back off the late MR X

As the proverb goes that “wonders shall never end“, local singer Kyambadde Abbey Gift a.k.a Gift ov Kaddo just left many of his followers puzzled when he warned politicians to back off his late close friend MR X.

This was after the “Traffic Man” singer took to his socials to pass a warning to all politicians and requested them to stop indulging the late MR X into politics.

The reason as to why he made the statements is still known only to himself but he advised all those who love him, to do it with all their hearts and those who don’t, to never love him.

He went to explain that he has never been with a friend in all his entire lifetime who trusts and believes in him like MR X did, adding that he has never ever regretted working with him.

It’s either you love me with your all, or don’t at all, those who mix my late brother in this politics you should stop. I have never been with someone who believed in me like MR X up to now. I don’t know what he realized in Me as a person, he always welcomed my ideas so me have never regretted working with him in his lifetime. RIP dancehall General. Gift ov Kaddo

Before making the statements, a month ago Gift ov Kaddo came out and called upon citizens to remain united despite having divergent political ideologies ahead of the looming 2021 general elections.

It's either you love me with your all, or don't atall, those who mix my late brother in this politics you should stop, I… Posted by GIFT OV KADDO on Sunday, August 9, 2020

