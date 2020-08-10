MTN MoMoNyabo: Lucky airport cab driver ready to invest in Fish business

34 year old Ismail Ayebale, an Airport Taxi driver is primed to invest in his Fish business after winning big in the MTN MoMo Nyabo promotion.

Ayebale who has been out of business since the closure of the airport was overjoyed to learn that he had been chosen as a lucky winner.

Due to the lockdown, Ayebale became a fish vendor to support his family. He now says je will invest in is new niche after winning.

“Life has not been the same, the money I earn now is nothing compared to what I would make before the COVID pandemic,” Ayebale said as he narrated how tough the times have been for the past five months.

Ayebare is going to invest his cash prize in Fish business

Ayebale who lives next to Lake Victoria in Entebbe and buys fish from various fishermen chose to share the money he won with his mother Margret Nyakaisiki.

Use Mobile Money to pay for everything including airtime, data, voice bundles, yaka, water, television subscription and so much more.

Watch the live draw game shows every weekday at 8.20pm on NBS TV and Bukedde TV hosted by Zahara Totto and Patricko Mujuuka. You could be the next winner because with MoMo Nyabo together, everyone is a winner.

Read Also: Kikoni-based MTN MoMoNyabo winner relieved after getting lucky