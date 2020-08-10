Pallaso surrenders all he has to his lover on ‘Malamu’ | AUDIO ALERT

Team Good Music boss Pius Mayanja alias Pallaso has blessed his fans and music lovers once again with a brand new heart-warming love single titled “Malamu”.

Malamu is a local Luganda word that is loosely translated as “Finish Everything”. Listening to the lovey-dovey track, Pallaso surrenders all his heart and life to his lover.

Pallaso in his flawless sweet melody lyrics goes on to assure his better half how his love and romantic life all belongs to her whereas asking for repeat for every enticing act in their romance.

The track that is set to take the mainstream media by storm was produced by Producer Eddy Dee. Listen in on the charming jam below.

