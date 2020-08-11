Shortkut was among the three people who were shot together with Bebe Cool at Centenary park after performing at R. Kelly’s concert in 2010. He now fights for his life after over a month in hospital.

Shortkut, real name Allan Massengere, has been part of the Gagamel International group for many years. He has sang a couple of songs including a few collabos with his uncle Bebe Cool.

The two share a close ride-or-die relationship and Bebe calls him his son. There has not been a moment when they have been reported to clash. Shortkut has always been respectful and thankful of his boss’ contribution to his life.

On Tuesday morning, Bebe Cool shared a photo of Shortkut on a hospital bed fighting for his life in an Intensive Care Unit. The singer revealed that Shortkut has been bedridden for nearly a month.

My son Allan Massengere aka Shortkut, a young talent in the music industry of Uganda has been bed ridden for nearly a month now fighting for his life. Friends and family, your prayers are welkam. Get well soon in the name of Allah. Bebe Cool | Facebook

Shortkut’s sickness has not been established yet but we shall keep you updated on the matter. We wish him a quick recovery!

