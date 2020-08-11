Fik Fameica celebrates half a million Instagram followers

Among the artistes who appreciate the importance and impact of social media on an artiste’s career is Fik Fameica. The rapper is currently celebrating 500k Instagram followers.

Fik Famieca has remained a constant name on our playlists with several hit songs to his name since his breakthrough track “Pistol” released in 2015.

His fame has often been dragged with controversial twists involving failed relationships, a flopped concert, among other things. He has, however, kept his head high and the numbers on his social media pages don’t lie.

On Monday, he joined the few Ugandan celebrities who have surpassed the 500k Instagram followers mark. He shared a screenshot with the 500k figure highlighted in celebration of the feat.

As the rapper celebrates the mark on Instagram, he still struggles to retain his verified Facebook page which was hacked and is now posting content totally unrelated to his music and brand.

Congratulations Fik!

Read Also: Social media helped me link up with Rayvanny – Fik Fameica