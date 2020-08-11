Grenade and Navio drop colorful ‘I Do’ visuals

Navio and Grenade Official link up on a brand new song titled “I Do”. On the song, the two sing about how they’re ready to do whatever it is for their lovers including putting the ring on the finger.

A rapper and a singer on one song has always been a magical combination and it can’t get better than having Navio and Grenade on one song.

The new song continues to show what a great bond producer Wani has created with Grenade. The two have worked on a couple of hit songs together and this could go ahead to become yet another.

The visuals were directed by Zyga Phix who has never lacked in terms of color and proper lighting. The video vixens as well play their roles quite excitingly.

Take a gaze at the video below:

