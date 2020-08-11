I was frustrated and angry when I threatened to go to exile – Eddy Kenzo

Singer Edriisah Musuuza alias Eddy Kenzo has retracted his statements of threatening to go to exile if Kyadondo East lawmaker Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine is announced President of Uganda after the 2021 general elections.

The Big Talent Entertainment CEO retracted the statements following a leaked audio clip where he was clearly heard threatening to leave the country.

Speaking in an interview with NBS TV’s UnCut show presenter OneLord Kayz, Eddy Kenzo stated that he made remarks out of frustration, bitterness and anger but it was not his intention to do so.

I was frustrated. That was when I was angry. By the time I made that statement, I was very pissed just like any other bitter person can react when he/she is angry. Everyone knows how they talk when they are angry. Let no body think that they can’t make such statements. Eddy Kenzo

Eddy Kenzo also assured the public how he deeply loves his motherland more any other place he has ever been.

He went ahead to stress how he has traveled to most of the countries across the globe but disclosed that he feels most comfortable while back in his motherland.

As he went on to explain his root cause of the misunderstanding with Bobi Wine, Eddy Kenzo stressed how the Kyadondo East lawmaker has four moves that he uses to play against fellow top celebrities before walking off set.

