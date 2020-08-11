The video in which NBS TV UnCut presenter Zahara Totto is seen fighting her ex-boyfriend Don Solomon has sparked off mixed emotions online.

Following the video that has now gone viral, city socialite Herbert Shonga believes that when such happens, a man doesn’t need to fight back.

He, however, gave a piece of simple and precise advice that in such situations, as a man you just carry the lady to the bedroom and swiftly undress her.

My fellow men, when such happens just carry her to the bedroom and get her clothes off. You will thank me later. Shonga Herbet

The video emerged after a couple of Snapchat screenshots went viral last evening revealing how the pair had called it quits after a series of insults and accusations traded between both lovers.

My fellow men,when such happens just carry her to the bedroom and get her clothes off.You will thank me later. Posted by Shonga Herbet M'qcecwa Official on Tuesday, August 11, 2020

Read Also: Zahara Totto’s lover Don Solomon laughs off arrest rumors