A couple of the past days, Mpaka Records boss Wycliff Tugume alias Ykee Benda has faced a lot of criticism from fellow artists aho doubt his leadership skills as the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) president.

Among the artists who doubted Ykee’s credentials, ability, and skill were local rapper Gravity Omutujju and Eddy Kenzo who was yesterday discharged from quarantine center.

While speaking on NBS TV After 5 show, Ykee Benda revealed to the public how his mission as UMA president is to see every artist at least boast of UGX 100m on their accounts before stepping on stage.

The assurance that I can give to the nation is that I will be there in UMA either as a commoner or a leader to give my views. My love for music is mostly in a business mind. My mission is to see every artist that before they take to stage, one should at least be having UGX 100m on their bank accounts. Ykee Benda

He went ahead to call upon all musicians who are downplaying his abilities as the new president of UMA to meet him so that they can hold talks and appoint a person whom they believe deserves the position.

VIDEO: @YkeeBenda calls upon all musicians who are discrediting him as the new president of the Uganda Musicians Association (UMA) to meet him so they can amicably appoint the person whom they think he/she deserves this position.#NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/gOaM39YMSo — NBS After 5 (@nbsafter5) August 10, 2020

As the show went on, renown blogger Ismail also explained that the challenge that Ykee Benda is currently facing is that he doesn’t command respect fellow musicians’ eyes most especially those who came before him.

Ykee Benda doesn’t command respect in many musicians’ eyes, and this disqualifies him from being the right person to lead Uganda Musicians Association (UMA). Ismail Olaxess

VIDEO: Ismail Olaxess: @YkeeBenda doesn’t command respect in many musicians’ eyes, and this disqualifies him from being the right person to lead Uganda Musicians Association (UMA). #NBSAfter5 #NBSUpdates pic.twitter.com/b8q2XOK6Pn — NBS After 5 (@nbsafter5) August 10, 2020

Read Also: “Ykee Benda is being attacked because he is dull and acts like a doll” – Wisdom Kaye