Navio was faced with heavy criticism from People Power, NUP and Bobi Wine’s fans and followers after a screenshot made rounds indicating that he was in support of Kenzo’s statements against Bobi.

The screenshot, which Navio claims was doctored by unknown people, showed the rapper siding with Kenzo in the comment section of the latter’s live video as he cleared the air about the leaked audio.

The rapper revealed that his team discovered that individuals obtained his Facebook page and could be the same people that commented on Kenzo’s live video.

“We just discovered that one or more individuals obtained unlawful access to my Facebook page and that’s definitely something we are investigating. Kindly disregard the post being shared around, that’s not NAVIO,” revealed Navio.

The Navcorp CEO shared the screenshot and maintained that it was made up and didn’t represent his opinions in any way hence being fake news.

This was not Navio! Posted by NAVIO on Monday, August 10, 2020

