Shows to binge-watch on Showmax newly added to DStv

Weekends or certain weekdays can sometimes get so free that you may find yourself out of what to watch.

Don’t wander trying to get something to give the perfect treat for such moments.

Here are some shows to binge-watch on the internet-based TV service now on DStv.

5. Temptation Island USA

Temptation Island

Four couples at a crossroads embark on a journey to test their relationships. Couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite sex, in order to test the strength of their relationships.

Host: Mark L. Walberg

4. Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

One of the biggest shows in history concludes with six bumper episodes and an ending no one will see coming. In the eighth season of the epic award-winning fantasy series, desperate characters unite to fight a common enemy.

Stars: Timothy Van Patten, Emilia Clarke, Peter Dinklage, Kit Harington

3. Love Island

Love Island

Expect the unexpected on the most bingeable dating show. A bunch of gorgeous girls and guys are thrown together in a luxury villa – this time in wealthy Constantia, Cape Town – and have to pair up to avoid elimination.

Host: Laura Whitmore

2. Vikings

Vikings

Picking up after the battle of brothers, the final season of Vikings is expected to be intensely emotional. Vikings transports us to the brutal and mysterious world of Ragnar Lothbrok, a Viking warrior and farmer who yearns to explore – and raid – the distant shores across the ocean.

Stars: Katheryn Winnick, Alexander Ludwig, Gustaf Skarsgård

1. Prison Break

Prison Break

Lincoln Burrows is accused of a crime he didn’t commit and sentenced to death. But his brother Michael Scofield has an elaborate plan to break him out of prison, starting with his own arrest.

Stars: Dominic Purcell, Wentworth Miller, Amaury Nolasco

