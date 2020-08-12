Cindy Sanyu replaces Ykee Benda as new UMA Vice President

Cinderella ‘Cindy’ Sanyu is the newly appointed Vice President of the Uganda Musicians Associations (UMA). She replaces Ykee Benda who was promoted to the position of president.

Ykee Benda was appointed the next President of the Uganda Musicians Association to replace Sophie Gombya who left the position to pursue her political ambitions.

Ykee said that the self-styled King Herself was picked because she has been battling for the rights of Ugandan musicians for many years and that she has always showed that she cares for the industry.

There has been a vacant spot for Vice President and since the outgoing president was female and her vice a man, we decided to switch the roles since the president is a man this time round Ykee Benda

Ykee revealed that they are to organize a proper ceremony to congratulate and present Cindy Sanyu as the Vice President of UMA to the public and the rest of the artistes fraternity.

The Mpaka Records CEO revealed some of the plans that they are to start with as they assume their new roles. Watch more below:

