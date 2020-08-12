Wasafi Classic Baby (WCB) boss Naseeb Abdul Juma alias Diamond Platnumz continued to ink his name among the most generous artists in East Africa when he treated one of his fans to a brand new motorbike.

The “Tetema” hit singer showed his kind heart when a fan approached his entourage pleading for help while he left the venue where he was at the launch of a tour company at Tanzania’s tourism ministry offices.

The father of four listened to his fan’s troubles which melted his heart. The singer first handed his fan with Ksh23,000 (about UGX 782,000).

The delighted fan who was identified as Njenga Mkangasa went on his knees to thank the Bongo star and also requested the singer to buy him a motorbike so he could make a living.

Njenga was then taken to Wasafi’s main offices and gifted a new motorbike for his delivery job.

In May, Diamond visited another fan of his who had lost both legs in a train accident and offered to foot his hospital bill and rent for six months. Generous man he is!

