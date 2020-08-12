Eddy Kenzo reveals that he has been greatly insulted and abused by Bobi Wine’s fans some of whom even dragged his innocent children into the mess. He wants their leader to “tame” them.

During a press conference held at Fairway Hotel Kampala on Tuesday afternoon, Edrisah Musuuza revealed the details of what the past couple of months have been like for him.

The singer ended his 2-weeks period in quarantine on Monday following his return to Uganda after four months in Ivory Coast. He also talked about the leaked audio in which he was heard castigating Bobi for ignoring his calls.

Furthermore, Kenzo urged the NUP and People Power leader to advise and tame his fans and teach them the importance of respecting people with opinions divergent from his own.

I ask Bobi Wine to tame and control his supporters because that is not how things work. Let his supporters be different from other people. I will be very glad if his supporters start to respect the views of other people. Eddy Kenzo

He also urged fellow artistes to avoid partisan politics because they are a voice that project public opinions and hence should remain neutral in order to be able to pass on the right messages to their fans.

“As artists, I think we should avoid partisan politics. Let’s be independent depending on the current situation, so that we can disseminate good messages to the public,” Kenzo advised.

Kenzo also said that he will not be revealing the individual he will be voting on the ballot paper come 2021 because it has taught him lessons in the past months but he will campaign for whoever pays for his services.

Eddy Kenzo speaks out on his relationship with Bobi Wine

