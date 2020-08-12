Unlike in his previous presser were he vowed not to campaign for Bobi Wine, singer Eddy Kenzo has this time around sounded positive.

Following his leaked phone call chat with Kojja Omugezi, the self-styled Love Nigga president promised to campaign for Bobi if he asks him to.

Eddy Kenzo made the promise after revealing how he is finally at peace after expressing what was hurting him for long.

During the presser held at Fairway Hotel on Tuesday, the ‘Sitya Loss’ singer explained all the nitty-gritties that sparked a silent beef between him and Bobi Wine.

Upon confirming how he is ready to receive Bobi’s response on the matters he raised, Kenzo assured the public how he is a non-partisan and is ready to campaign for whoever will contract him.

He disclosed how he has no bad intentions against Bobi Wine adding that he will feel blessed to have a person he has known for acting as the president in a peaceful country.

I had previously vowed not campaign for Bobi Wine but I got over that long ago because I was bitter and angry because he let me down when he didn’t pick me up at the airport as we agreed. As for now I’m at peace with him. If he calls me to campaign for him anywhere he wants me to help me, I will go. But the public should that am independent and non-partisan. Eddy Kenzo

