2021 Kampala Lord Mayor hopeful Joseph Mayanja alias Jose Chameleone has pledged to contribute generously towards the reconstruction of the church that was demolished in Ndeeba.

The development comes after the Leone Island Music Empire boss paid a visit to the church that was demolished on Monday night.

During his visit to the demolished church premises, the “Baliwa” singer requested the leaders and concerned people in the church’s organization to come up with an organized way of how the public can help contribute towards its reconstruction.

Jose Chameleone addressing Ndeeba church leaders. (Photo credit Bukedde)

It’s not yet certain how much the singer plans to contribute but he has showed concern in the matter and it definitely elevates his status ahead of the elections.

Chameleone’s visit and pledge towards the church makes him the third renown artist to have come out and condemned the demolition of the Holy worship house after Bobi Wine and Big Eye.

