Sheebah Karungi drops new song ‘Ninda’ off “SAMALI” album

Team No Sleep singer Sheebah Karungi Samali has released a new song titled “Ninda”. The song comes off her yet to be released album dubbed “SAMALI”.

“Ninda” is a Luganda word translated to mean “I’m Waiting”. In the song, Sheebah sings about how she has been patiently waiting for her lover’s affection for long.

The audio was produced by Diggy Baur at Sabula Records. He gives it his signature beats as Sheebah also applies her music style that several Ugandan music lovers fell in love with.

The video is expected to be released very soon. Listen to the audio below:

