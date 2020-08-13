At just 28-years-old, South Sudanese businesswoman Achai Wiir is estimated to be worth $161,000,000 (about UGX 590,000,000,000). According to the reports, she is one of the richest females at that age in East Africa.

The name Achai Wiir cannot be new to several Ugandan showbiz followers, specifically Jose Chameleone’s fans. She is the lady that gifted Chameleone with the Land Cruiser V8 which recently got him into a battle with URA.

On the continent, real wealth is usually attained at an age above 30. For Achai Wiir – a businesswoman and philanthropist – the story is different as she has managed to beat all the odds including a war-ravaged country to make a fortune.

Born in 1992, Achai Wiir runs a franchise of businesses in South Sudan, Uganda, Kenya, South Africa and Democratic Republic of Congo. Her worth is estimated at a whooping $161M and her empire boasts a string of real estate, textile, money transfer, car dealings and hardware businesses.











With all the riches she has immersed, she always gives back to society and the people she believes have positively impacted society. She rewarded Chameleone, an artiste she regards her most favorite, with the Land Cruiser V8 citing that the singer has been a great motivator in many people’s lives through music.

She considers herself a revolutionary who has used philanthropy to reconcile South Sudan with neighboring states. The vital role has even accorded her diplomatic ties with East African countries.

Talk about wealth that benefits the society and Achai Wiir’s empire will comfortably belong. She has also managed to penetrate the Ugandan entertainment industry with several associates and a song dubbed “Achai Wiir” sang in her names by Chameleone.

Read Also: South Sudanese socialite Achai Wiir gifts Sudanese in Uganda with cars