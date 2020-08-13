Bobi Wine reportedly asks his fans to ‘ignore’ Eddy Kenzo

During a presser held on Tuesday, Eddy Kenzo urged People Power leader Bobi Wine to tame his fans who have always insulted, criticized and even dragged his family in his differences with their leader. Bobi seems to have obliged.

On Tuesday 11th August 2020, Eddy Kenzo held a presser at Fairway Hotel Kampala at which he explained his stand on politics, life while in Ivory Coast and relationship with Bobi Wine.

On the latter, he revealed that he has no serious hate for the Firebase singer but his fans have made a living hell for him in Uganda ever since a photo of him with President Museveni made rounds on social media.

Kenzo noted that he was really disturbed when Bobi ignored his calls and totally failed to control his fans. He urged the NUP leader to “tame” his fans and show his core leadership values.

According to reports gathered from People Power fans online, Bobi Wine advised his fans and followers to ignore Kenzo and focus on matters that are of more value to their cause ahead of the 2021 general elections.

Recently, the Bobi loyalists launched an attack on Kenzo after an audio of him castigating their leader and labeling him an agent of tribalism but the Big Talent singer maintained that his opinion shouldn’t be a cause of uproar because just like everyone else, he has the right to speak his mind.

Read Also: Eddy Kenzo requests Bobi Wine to ‘tame’ his fans