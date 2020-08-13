Dax Vibez: Artist need bars and show grounds open, not the 6 Billion bribe

Singer Dax Vibez maintains that artists don’t need the Shs 6.6 billion that was reportedly set aside by the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development to bail out artists who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the FireBase Entertainment singer, also Kyadondo East MP Hon. Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu a.k.a Bobi Wine’s younger brother, the government just needs to open bars and show grounds for artistes to perform again.

He backed his opinion by stating that when the government opens up bars and show grounds, it creates employment for security personnel, food vendors, media houses, sound providers and many others.

I can now clearly see that the government hates artists but needs to use us. I am of the thought that what Ugandan Artists need is not the #6billion bribe. Just let us perform, open the bars and show grounds because not only artists will gain but also security, food vendors, media houses, printers, sound providers, etc. Dax Vibes

Dax Vibes plea followed reports that made rounds on social media revealing how the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development had set aside a huge stimulus sum of Shs 6.6 billion to bail out creatives who were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basing on the information coming in from the National Cultural Forum (NCF), they are yet to confirm the stimulus fund.

