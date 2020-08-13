Celebrated Ugandan deejay DJ Aludah, real name James Mugume, is ready to spill the details of how a certain 2021 Member of Parliament aspirant once “threatened to shoot and kill him”.

On the decks, not many deejays match DJ Aludah’s skills. Off the decks, there have been a couple of controversial twists in his life of showbiz. All that, however, was under threat at one point in time.

Through his Twitter account, the deejay revealed that a certain MP aspirant once called him and threatened to shoot and kill him because of unknown reasons.

One day I will tell the world a story about One MP aspirant who once called me and threatened to shoot and kill me because of reasons known to him. DJ Aludah | Twitter

The tweet shared on August 10th has since received massive reactions with several Ugandan On Twitter guessing who the alleged MP aspirant in question is.

There have been allegations that Aludah was threatened because of trying to hook up with someone else’s woman but that cannot be verified as yet as several claims keep flying across Twitter.

The exact details on the entire story can only be told by the celebrated deejay and we shall keep you in the know of how all this unfolds.

