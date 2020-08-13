After more than two months since his departure from Sanyu FM, Fatboy real names James Onen has returned with a new digital station called Reckless Radio.

Currently streaming on www.recklessradio.ug, the radio has been playing a blend of local and international music as test runs go on, in preparation for new shows.

Among the goals of the station are giving “the best radio content the market has to offer” as well as making it “highly interactive” anywhere in Uganda and the world over.

Dubbed “the return of finesse to the airwaves” Reckless radio is set to air programs like The Fatboy Show, The Groove with Crystal, The Reckless Mix, The Reckless Top 10, Night Stream, H.E.L.I.U.M, The Cyclone, Absolute 90’s and Hiphop Extreme.

Time for the next level 🙌🏽

RECKLESS RADIO. Coming Soon! pic.twitter.com/jm6GGixRhc — Crystal Newman (@CrystalANewman) August 12, 2020

Origin

James Onen started the digital radio after getting unceremoniously fired by Sanyu FM over the unpopular 25% salary pay cuts during the COVID-19 lock-down.

Onen had spent 21 years at Sanyu FM and confirmed his departure from the station on June 10th 2020.

In a series of interviews thereafter, Onen hinted at starting something new.

On June 12th 2020 during the KFM D’Mighty Breakfast with Brian Mulondo, the seasoned radio star unwrapped his plans saying;

“There are some projects I have been working on for some time and it looks like this incident might have given me the final impetus to make it go live.

“I predict its going to open the door to even more exciting things.”

Onen is joined by former workmate at Sanyu FM – Crystal Newman – who will host The Groove Crystal Show from 3:00pm to 7:00pm, Monday to Friday.

The 45-year old will co-host The Fatboy Show with Olive Monica Najjuma from 6:00am to 10:00am, Monday to Friday.

