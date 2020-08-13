Felista and family face eviction over Shs1.6M rent arrears

Felista Da Superstar could be having everything music-related going good but her personal life is not really comfortable with reports revealing that her family is on the verge of being evicted form a house over unpaid rent.

In recent weeks, we have seen many celebrities, mainly singers, dominating headlines over unpaid rent arrears and eviction notices. Victor Kamenyo, King Michael and several others have faced eviction by their landlords.

Another artiste Felista is facing similar challenges with her father after they received an ultimatum from their landlord to pay the rent arrears in two weeks or be evicted.

The landlord revealed that he has run out of patience after Felista’s family failing to pay rent for eight months. He also noted that he got to a point of advising them to move out and find a cheaper house they can afford.

During an interview with Sanyuka TV, the landlord revealed that the rent dues standing at Shs 200,000 per month have been accumulating to a sum of Shs 1,600,000 now.

Despite the family’s pleas to the landlord to give them a bit more time to find the money following the COVID-19 crisis that everyone has been facing, he has run out of patience and wants them out in two weeks.

Read Also: Felista di Superstar calls upon the government to donate disinfectants to schools