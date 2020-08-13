It was a moment of excitement and joy when veteran Kadongo Kamu singer Gerald Kiweewa a.k.a Ssabanywi paid a visit to Mityana Municipality legislator Hon. Zaake Francis Butebi.

The pair had a blissful chat as they explained to each other their ordeals and experiences in the coolers following their past arrests.

Besides their chat, what caught our attention was the crate of beer reward that the Mityana MP gave to the “Endaabada” singer as a token of appreciation for his “Nantaba” song.

It’s reported that when Kiweewa was asked what he wanted to boast and improve his lifestyle, the veteran Kadongo Kamu singer immediately requested for a crate of beer.

When the crate was delivered, Kiweewa who was beaming with happiness, immediately opened a bottle and sipped it non-stop til it was completely empty.

Here comes Ssabanywi Gerald Kiweewa 😅 pic.twitter.com/II9mWST0BP — MP Zaake Francis Butebi (@ZaakeFrancis) August 12, 2020

Kiweewa’s visit to Hon. Zaake’s home came a day after Chris Evans Kaweesi had also been hosted at the legislator’s home.

The token was in appreciation for a Facebook post Evans made a short while ago highlighting the suffering of Ugandans stuck abroad due to #Covid-19 travel restrictions. He was delighted to receive it!

Abali okumpi ne Gerald Kiweewa, mumungambile nti naye mmunoonya tunyumyeemu pic.twitter.com/cFZK8RTCow — MP Zaake Francis Butebi (@ZaakeFrancis) August 11, 2020

