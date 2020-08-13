After spending more than 2 months off radio, James Onen aka Fatboy has returned with a new digital station called Reckless Radio.
Onen has been ecstatic just like his fans since the online radio hit the airwaves for test runs.
With shows like The Fatboy Show, The Groove with Crystal, The Reckless Mix, The Reckless Top 10, Night Stream, H.E.L.I.U.M, The Cyclone, Absolute 90’s and Hiphop Extreme in the pipeline, several Ugandans can’t wait to listen to promised content.
Here are some of the reactions from different Ugandans;
