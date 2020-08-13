After spending more than 2 months off radio, James Onen aka Fatboy has returned with a new digital station called Reckless Radio.

Onen has been ecstatic just like his fans since the online radio hit the airwaves for test runs.

With shows like The Fatboy Show, The Groove with Crystal, The Reckless Mix, The Reckless Top 10, Night Stream, H.E.L.I.U.M, The Cyclone, Absolute 90’s and Hiphop Extreme in the pipeline, several Ugandans can’t wait to listen to promised content.

Here are some of the reactions from different Ugandans;

The truth is if #RecklessRadio is here, I don't wanna know about other radios thanks @CrystalANewman and @jamesonen returning to us, Radio had lost meaning.. Can't wait for the App. But looks like sound doesn't come thru on Chrome. Excited 😃 https://t.co/oGx3rxsvhZ — Doreen Ishabiire (@ishabiire) August 13, 2020

Me and my girlfriend had a bust up last night, decided to listen Reckless Radio this morning, we are feeling better and cuddling. Great music great style. Thanks @jamesonen for returning asap. We needed this. — Henad_Atuhaire (@AtuHenad) August 13, 2020

If you are still complaining when there is Lycamobile data 1terabite at 130k

20gb at 10k then you must have a pbm@jamesonen once again thank you

Atleast my village has gone international reckless radio pic.twitter.com/OkdAkOk0z6 — Stephen Tabu (@StephenTabu1) August 13, 2020

Been listening to #RecklessRadio for the last 3hours.. Sound is so clear no abnormal noise in background . Just too legit.. What kind of technology @jamesonen are you guys using.

Actually #RecklessRadio sounds like a radio in Beverly hills or Washington DC. — Doreen Ishabiire (@ishabiire) August 13, 2020

Listening in to Reckless radio now, good sound. So far so good:)@jamesonen good stuff so far, no turning back…… pic.twitter.com/031NlEehfP — Joseph kayiira (@jokayiira) August 12, 2020

#RecklessRadio The Indians at Sanyu thought that when they fired you… life had ended 😅😅😅 @jamesonen Good Stuff Bro… they must be somewhere boiling after wasting all that money trying to bring in new talent that isn't going to save their Radio… — Mr.Brawn (@MrBrawnBreezy) August 13, 2020

#RecklessRadio is really impressive 👌👌

Amazing jams and superb sound quality @jamesonen we need to here your voice soon please 👌

But great job. — Akirabi Yusuf (@khilla_alnamani) August 13, 2020

What a breath of fresh air into our airwaves. We are definitely in good hands. Great comeback @jamesonen. Onwards and upwards from now.#RecklessRadio — Brian Muhumuza (@BrianMuhumuza62) August 13, 2020

This #RecklessRadio thing has already showed us work for sure congratulations @jamesonen for such a great idea tuned in already — Mubiru Eddy (@IncredibleEddy) August 13, 2020

Reckless Radio. I'll make it a date with Crystal 😉 https://t.co/cBtZgyJrW6 — Samuel Love Galandi (@LoveGalandi) August 12, 2020

Am not a fun of online radios but this #RecklessRadio is making my day and giving love for more. Great innovation @jamesonen, @CrystalANewman and team. — Mr #ClimateAction (@massleona) August 13, 2020

If it's Digital we have gone digital 💪💪💪💪💪💪the rest is History #Recklessradio pic.twitter.com/v5J2IDn6zv — OX 🇺🇬🇺🇬🇺🇬 (@Okema256) August 13, 2020

Finally we have a radio with HD sound and a playlist worth the MBs #RecklessRadio @jamesonen pic.twitter.com/PGAlt30Z4C — Pkoma (@Pkoma6) August 13, 2020

Related Story: Fatboy returns with new digital station Reckless Radio