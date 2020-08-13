Irene Ntale fancies collabo with Swangz Avenue’s Azawi

Universal Music Group songstress Irene Ntale believes that Azawi is one of the finest talents in the industry currently and would never miss the chance to do a collaboration with her.

During a Q&A session on her Twitter account, the former Swangz Avenue songstress opened up about forthcoming collaborations, some that she is already working on and others which are in plans for 2021.

Azawi

Different fans and critics bombarded Ntale’s Twitter with several questions which they have always wanted answered and she did well to reply to most of them.

One that caught our eye particularly was the one about what she thinks of a combination of her voice and Azawi’s. To reply @BinomialCitizen’s question, Ntale had this to say: “I totally agree . She dope.”

I totally agree . She dope 🔥 — Ntale (@Irenentale) August 12, 2020

Irene Ntale further revealed that she is working on a collaboration with former Blu*3 songstress Lilian Mbabazi and some collaborations with Nigerians to be released next year.

Oh wow. We on it actually — Ntale (@Irenentale) August 12, 2020

2021 — Ntale (@Irenentale) August 12, 2020

Azawi was introduced onto the active music scene by Swangz after a few years behind the scenes as a back up vocalist and writer for several artistes. Who wouldn’t want to hear what a collabo it would be with Ntale?

Fingers crossed!

