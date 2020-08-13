The National Cultural Forum (NCF), the apex body for all associations and federations operating in the creatives industry has stated that they are unaware of a stimulus fund of Shs 6.6Billion meant to bail out artists whose activities were affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
NCF came out to deny the huge rumored sum of money after reports emerged revealing how the Ministry of Gender, Labour, and Social Development had set aside the above reported sum of money.
The development has caught the leadership of NCF unaware and caused a degree of anxiety amongst the members. We are still consulting. PR & Com.NCF
When reports went viral about the disclosed amount of money, popular NBS TV After 5 show host Douglas Lwanga took to his socials to question if the funds will be evenly distributed.
Thank you for the 6.6 Billion money to bail out the artists, however how will it be distributed? Who is eligible to get?Douglas Lwanga
He also called upon whoever is concerned on the development to let the process be clear so as to avoid fights and division amongst artists due the funds.
While speaking to this website, the NCF mouthpiece and renown talent manager Emma ‘Carlos’ Mulondo promised to issue a full statement about the funds once they finish consultations with the Hon Minister.
We shall issue our statement still gathering information and consulting, the Hon Minister’s statement caught us unaware.Emma Carlos
