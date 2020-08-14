Anita Fabiola jots down a heartwarming birthday letter to hubby

Popular media personality and city socialite Anita ‘Fabiola’ Kyarimpa left smiles on her followers’ faces after sharing a heartwarming lovely birthday letter to her hubby Mark Ronald.

The former NBS TV Katch Up presenter revealed to the world how her hubby is the kindest and most affectionate person she has ever been with her entire life.

Fabiola, who is rumored to be expecting went on to heap praise on her lover Mark Ronald by describing her as her “Superman”.

Help me wish my hubby a happy birthday. You are the kindest, strongest, most affectionate & loving, a protector & provider. You make me so happy and I’m grateful to be living my best life with you. I love you, my Superman. Anitah Fabiola

Happy Birthday Mark Ronald!

