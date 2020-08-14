Singer Vivian Tendo is without a doubt one of the several local artists who fancy hitting the studio with Swangz Avenue star singer Winnie Nwagi.

The Route Entertainment signed artist opened up about the local artist she wishes to work with while appearing on Capital FM.

I would really want to work with a number of artists but maybe I may not be able to mention all their names but I would most definitely like to work with Winnie Nwagi on a collaboration. Vivian Tendo

She, however, went ahead to reveal that although she fancies having a collabo with Nwagi, her favorite local singer is Irene Ntale.

The “Hajji Wa Hajjati” hitmaker confessed about Irene Ntale being her favorite artist after the show hosts likened her voice to that of Ntale something that she totally refuted.

Vivian Tendo on #GaetanoAndLucky with Daniel Irish Kanyerezi & Ramesh Gabalsing Posted by Capital FM Uganda on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Read Also: “I am focused on education and music” – Vivian Tendo rubbishes pregnancy rumors