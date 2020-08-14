I fed on cockroaches – Producer Didi opens up on prison experience

Producer Didi, born Abdul Karim, who was one of the most sought after music producers around 2010 has for the first time shared his life experience in and out of jail.

The “Stamina” remix hit producer narrated that he doesn’t regret whatever befell him reasoning that all was God’s plan so that he could learn a thing or two.

While speaking to NBS TV UnCut show, the “My Miss” producer disclosed how he reached an extent when he lacked food to feed on for a period of three days while locked up in his own house.

He stressed that for the three days, he survived by searching for cockroaches which he fed on and that he realized how they are rich in proteins.

When I was locked up, I searched for cockroaches to feed on them. By the way, cockroaches are rich in proteins, I was even taught that. I proved it and it is very true. Don’t ever allow to be or go hungry when cockroaches are there moving freely. For real, collect, wash, and chew them. However, you don’t have to move a lot so that you can maintain your energy and also don’t exhaust yourself and you shouldn’t also overthink but I didn’t eat them though I was about to feed on them. Producer Didi

He went ahead to explain that when he was about to feed on the cockroaches, fellow singer Mark Bugembe alias Buchaman ran to his rescue with two buns and a package of milk which saved his dear life.

Producer Didi also elaborated how his time in jail helped him learn how to read the Bible and Quran something that he never used to do in the past.

Naye Mu Life Eno!This guy yaliwo mubiseera bya Straka he was once a household name when it came to production,he produced hits like:Mikono Wagulu-Coco Finger,Stamina remix-Kenzo,My Miss-coco Finger,Nsiimye gwe-Tigan,Traffick man officer-Gift Ov Kaddo, Mafaranga-Sizzaman,he brought King Saha & Gravity omutujju on scène naye laba drugs bwezimukozeko effujjo! Posted by Trending Showbiz Uganda. on Thursday, August 13, 2020

Read Also: Producer Washington reveals what makes a good music producer