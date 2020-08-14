Iryn Namubiru postpones online concert to September

Due to the increasing cases of the novel Coronavirus pandemic in Kampala, veteran songstress Iryn Morel Namubiru together with her management team and Fezah Entertainment has decided to postpone her online concert.

The concert that was scheduled to take place this weekend on Sunday 16th August, 2020 has been pushed forward to 13th September following the latest Ministry of Health guidelines that have been put in place.

The announcement concerning her concert being postponed has been made through Iryn Namubiru and Fezah Entertainment’s social media platforms.

Below is the statement as it reads in full:

*IRYN NAMUBIRU LIVE ONLINE ALBUM RELEASE POSTPONED* Due to latest guidance from the Ministry of Health about Kampala becoming a COVID-19 hotspot we have postponed Iryn Naumubiru’s online show to the 13th of September. Since it is a live-streamed performance, we found it necessary to ensure that we upgrade safety precautions over and above the Standard Operating Procedures from the government to protect our Artists and Crew. Iryn Namubiru

