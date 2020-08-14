Naira Ali returns with ‘Body’ visuals

After quite a while off the active music scene, Naira Ali is back with the visuals for her song dubbed “Body”. Good things take time and we can witness why she took a break.

Naira Ali has never been doubted talent-wise. She can sing, dance and her performances always leave lasting memories. Her package is complete if we add the beauty side.

Her only weakness, however, has been consistence. It has always come around to bite her each time she arises with a hit song and it’s one thing we can point out that has daunted her huge potential.

The Purple Chord songstress took a long break and is living in the USA where she found a formal job to make a living. The music never stops and she is back with more vibes.

“Body” was produced by the talented Nessim Pan Production and he gave it exactly what Naira Ali’s music style suits. The songstress does well too as she relays the lyrics to create eargasm.

The visuals, shot in the US by JV Ortiz, has everything to keep your eyes glued to the screen from start to finish. Catch it below:

