Wevu Walker goes big with ‘Bintagaza’ remix featuring Kabako | VIDEO

Wevu Walker…remember the name because the boy has dreams of waving the Ugandan flag higher than most artistes already have. He drops his new song, a remix to the “Bintagaza” song featuring Kabako.

With dreams of winning Uganda its second BET award, Wevu Walker is booming with confidence and moving with big strides as he explores his vision of a successful career ahead of him.

Not much is known yet of Wevu Walker on the top music scene but his new song is the start of something great. The song titled “Bintagaza” is a dancehall vibe that fans of the genre could relate with.

The audio was produced by Bomba Music and Wevu will only get better in terms of lyrical maturity as time goes by. One thing he surely has as a default is his energy and vocals.

He chose the right person for the remix as the Team No Sleep affiliate Kabako oozes similar energy and hilarious lyrics. The song is just one to enjoy as we anticipate more to come from the new boy on the block.

The visuals, directed by Edrine Paul, contains exciting scenes as he did the most to use the lighting and effects to portray a nightlife experience that many party goers relate with.

About Wevu Walker

Wevu Walker kicked off his music career in 2019 and has already released five songs in total. His previous song “Ndimulwadde” released earlier this year featured Latinum.

He is managed by Young Talent Entertainment and a team led by manager Edson and Asha. His dream is to bring the 2nd Bet in Uganda and for his music and brand to cross borders.

Watch the official 4K “Bintagaza” video here:

Read Also: Zahara Totto moves on, kisses ‘new’ boyfriend on camera