Zahara Totto moves on, kisses ‘new’ boyfriend on camera

A photo making rounds across social media shows NBS TV UnCut show presenter Zahara Totto snogging the man who has always been alleged to be her secret boyfriend.

In February, we ran a story about a one Reuben Robert who was reportedly Zahara Totto’s secret boyfriend. Following months, however, saw the media personality involved in a relationship with Don Solomon.

Their relationship hit a dead end a few weeks ago and they started spilling each other’s secrets on their Snapchat handles as the Nigerian big spender accused Zahara of violence and disrespect.

Don Solomon showering Zahara Totto with cash

Zahara as well retaliated saying Solomon was a broke man who used her for fame and even stole her money. She exposed him as a man who always spent his money in bars and renting hotel rooms for his side dishes.

The bitter fight that reached its peak last week seems to be in the past now and Zahara Totto is already moving on with the same man that has always been alleged as her boyfriend.

The motor-mouthed gossip queen shared a photo of her locking lips with Reuben Robert on Snapchat. The photo is dated 13th August 2020 and her caption read, “mundekemu” translated to “cut me some slack”.

Zahara Totto kissing Reuben Robert

According to information gathered, Reuben Robert is the owner of the University of Pain Fitness Foundation and has shares in a local sports betting company.

Zahara has reportedly been with Reuben for close to five years and their relationship has always been kept away from the media until now that she shared a photo of them kissing.

They have made appearances at some of the public hands holding hands but have never really publicly showed deeper affection for each other. It's safe to say that Reuben is finally solely captaining Zahara's ship.















We wish them the very best!

