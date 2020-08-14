Zahara Totto reportedly suspended from Next Media

Reports reaching us indicate that Zahara ‘Totto’ Nalumansi will not be appearing on the NBS Tv UnCut show for the rest of this week after allegedly being suspended from Next Media.

Recent days have seen Zahara Totto exhibit strong language in retaliation to her ex-boyfriend Don Solomon who accused her of being violent and disrespectful hence ending the relationship.

Her actions seem to have led to her temporary dismissal from the Kamwokya-based Next Media station. According to Blizz Uganda, the presenter was suspended after a Disciplinary Committee meeting.

Zahara is pinned for “misrepresenting the Next Media brand” with the insults that came up in the events that followed her breakup with Don Solomon.

The motor-mouthed presenter shared a screenshot on her Snapchat revealing that she will not be appearing on NBS TV and NXT Radio for the rest of the week.

Recently, Next Media has come under pressure from social media critics who claim that it is partial in reporting when situations involve their own employees and that Zahara was spared on the UnCut program.

With her out of the picture for a week at least, we could see some difference and it could be one of the main reasons she could have been asked to step aside temporarily.

