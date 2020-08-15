Dembe FM presenter Djjacob Omutuuze has blessed himself with a brand new monster ride – a Toyota Land Cruiser V8 ride ahead of the looming electoral campaigns.

The renown media personality who belongs to the National Unity Platform (NUP) party led by Kyadondo East MP Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine will be contesting for the post of Chairman LC III Bunamwaya Division.

The overwhelmed Djjacob Omutuuze also nick-named his brand new ride “Melissa1” the name that he named his first daughter.

Introducing My Campaign Moster. Call it Melissa1. Djjacob Omutuzze.

Congratulations Djjacob Omutuzze!

