How celebrities reacted to Joshua Cheptegei’s 5000M record-breaking victory

A number of celebrities have heaped praise upon Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei following his remarkable world record-setting victory in the 5000M in the 2020 Monaco Diamond League meet.
The celebrities showered Cheptegei with praise after he posted a record time of 12:35:36 to break Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old record set in 2004 in an astonishing fashion.
The excited Cheptegei revealed that he chose the Louis II Stadium, in Monaco to attack Bekele’s legendary record reasoning that it has been a special place for runners as several World records have of recent been set.
I think Monaco is a special place. It took a lot of mind setting to keep motivated this year.Joshua Cheptegei
Below are some of the reactions from several celebrities on how they reacted to Joshua Cheptegei’s new world record.
