How celebrities reacted to Joshua Cheptegei’s 5000M record-breaking victory

A number of celebrities have heaped praise upon Ugandan long-distance runner Joshua Kiprui Cheptegei following his remarkable world record-setting victory in the 5000M in the 2020 Monaco Diamond League meet.

The celebrities showered Cheptegei with praise after he posted a record time of 12:35:36 to break Ethiopian legend Kenenisa Bekele’s 16-year-old record set in 2004 in an astonishing fashion.

The excited Cheptegei revealed that he chose the Louis II Stadium, in Monaco to attack Bekele’s legendary record reasoning that it has been a special place for runners as several World records have of recent been set.

I think Monaco is a special place. It took a lot of mind setting to keep motivated this year. Joshua Cheptegei

Below are some of the reactions from several celebrities on how they reacted to Joshua Cheptegei’s new world record.

What a man! What a record! Hearty congratulations @joshuacheptege1 on setting a new 5000m world record, at the Monaco Diamond League. Uganda is proud of you. You have proven yet again that if you work hard with resilience, there is nothing you cannot achieve. pic.twitter.com/FESuODrLV7 — BOBI WINE (@HEBobiwine) August 15, 2020

Superman, another world Record, breaking international records.



Uganda 🇺🇬 is well represented.



Congs my brother Cheptegei, you’re a Hero and thank you for what you did for me when I was stuck in ivory Coast I will never forget bro ✍✍✍🙏🤝 pic.twitter.com/oObNTuSyVa — Eddy Kenzo (@eddykenzoficial) August 14, 2020

Thank you CHEPTEGEI for setting up another world record🇺🇬 We thank you for representing us. Congratulations☄. Posted by Big Eye StarBoss on Friday, August 14, 2020

Allow me congratulate my brother Joshua Cheptegei for the milestone you have reached in 5000M in Monaco breaking a world… Posted by COCO finger on Friday, August 14, 2020

A new world rcord set in the 5,000 metre by our very own #CheptegeiJoshua at Monaco Diamond League. Congratulations bro!… Posted by Nubian li on Friday, August 14, 2020

