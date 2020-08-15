Navio and wife Mathilda jubilate as their second-born turns 18 months old

Popular Ugandan rapper Daniel Kigozi a.k.a Navio and wife Mathilda Nassimbwa Kigozi are beaming with joy after their second-born child turned 18-months-old today.

The mother of two expressed the delight about their child as she described him as “Mr. Sunshine”.

Mathilda and LIyweIyn

She went on to share more details about their adorable son by revealing how he always brightens up her days regardless of her moods.

Mathilda Kigozi accompanied the sweet compliments towards her son with cute photos of him while enjoying life.

Mr.Sunshine is turning 18 months today. Happy 18 months my sweet face, the light bringer, and joy. You are the light at the end of the tunnel always able to bring one out of any mood with the joy you spread. Love you Llywelyn. Mathilda Kigozi

