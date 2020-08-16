According to UnCut show presenter Isaac Kaiyz, Full Figure is four months pregnant and the father of the baby is the driver who drives her around in the vehicle which was given to her by the government.

NBS TV UnCut show presenter Kawalya Isaac Kaiyz is at loggerheads with his friend Jennifer Nakagubi a.k.a Full Figure and they are spilling all the secrets and hurling insults at each other.

While appearing on NBS TV KURT show with Tuff B and Anko Owen, Kaiyz spilled the beans about how the singer-cum-presidential advisor is heavy and how she conceived the baby in the vehicle offered to her by the government.

Full Figure is four months pregnant. The pregnancy is for the driver who drives her around in the vehicle that the government gave her. Isaac Kaiyz

In the near past, Full Figure was involved in a heated battle with events promoter Bajjo after she accused him of being the father of one of her kids and child neglect.

The Kaiyz vs Full Figure scuffle seems to have started after the latter criticized the former of biased reporting, noting how he spares his friends in the showbiz industry.

Watch him spill the secrets below:

