Despite being friends with Full Figure, UnCut presenter Isaac Kaiyz believes the singer-cum-presidential advisor is not talented enough to even be listed among the top 100 Ugandan artistes.

NBS TV UnCut show presenter Kawalya Isaac Kaiyz is at loggerheads with his friend Jennifer Nakagubi a.k.a Full Figure and they are spilling all the secrets and hurling insults at each other.

In a video that made rounds on social media, Full Figure is heard saying that Kaiyz’s presenting skills need an uplift because they are so partial and he spares celebrities he is attached to yet mercilessly bashes the rest.

She gave an example of how Kaiyz bashed Big Eye when the singer was hosted on the UnCut show last week and yet he kept quiet when Zahara Totto was facing relationship problems.

While appearing on NBS TV’s KURT with Tuff B and Anko Owen on Saturday, Kaiyz revealed that he is friends with Full Figure but he cannot attach value to her music or anything she says because she is a clown.

Is Full Figure an artiste? Even if you mentioned the top 10 artistes, she wouldn’t be among. She is my friend but I cannot list her as an singer. In every society, there are clowns and we need them. Isaac Kaiyz

