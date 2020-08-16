Zahara Totto and new bae weekend off at Lake Bunyonyi

What better way to refresh and get your life back on track than visiting Western Uganda and taking a boat ride on Lake Bunyonyi? Zahara Totto is on the plan with her new bae Reuben Robert this weekend.

Regardless we move… For Zahara Totto, that line can’t be truer as she gets on the quest for happiness with her next bae having bitterly broken up with her ex-boyfriend Big Papa a.k.a Don Solomon.

Zahara Totto’s new bae Reuben Robert is not really new after reports made rounds of how she has been seeing him on the side for five years. They made it official over the week with a video of them romancing each other.

The NBS TV presenter has been sharing a bit more of her private live on her social media accounts, showing how she is enjoying life after Solomon. She took a weekend off with Reuben.

The photos shared show them enjoying the breeze at Bird Nest Resort and taking a boat ride on Lake Bunyonyi. The two are lost in love, in each other’s arms, cuddling and kissing all the way.

A look at Sheilah Gashumba’s Snapchat indicates that she is also in Kabale and should be part of the crew. She has strongly stood with her friend Zahara in these trying times.

Take a look at some of the photos shared by Zahara Totto below:





















Lake Bunyonyi is in South-western Uganda between Kisoro and Kabale, close to the border with Rwanda. The lake appeared from 2004 to 2009 on the 5,000 Ugandan shilling note under the title “Lake Bunyonyi and terraces”.

