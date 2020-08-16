Zuena praises Allan Hendrik’s good behavior on birthday

Allan Hendrik and his step mother Zuena Kirema have always shown that they bond naturally and keep applauding each other. Zuena does that again to celebrate the singer’s birthday.

Allan Hendrik Ssali is Gagamel International CEO Moses Ssali a.k.a Bebe Cool’s eldest son. He is a musician whose music is enjoyed by several youths in Uganda.

His lifestyle is one that has come under scrutiny but he holds a cool personality, one that is very relatable despite being a son to one of the most popular artistes in the region.

He turns 25-years-old today (born 16th August 1995) and as usual, his family, friends and fans are sending out warm wishes for the “Tebakutambala” singer.

Zuena Kirema, in a post shared on her social media platforms, described Hendrik as a good boy who lives exemplary to his siblings. She revealed how much she cherishes him and pray for better things in his life.

My baby. I love you & you know that. Continue being the good boy you are and always living a good example to your siblings. We cherish you everyday & pray for good health & long life for you. Happy birthday Allan Hendrik. Zuena Kirema

