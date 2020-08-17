Being a musician was like a curse back then – Ragga Dee

2021 Kampala Lord Mayoral aspirant Daniel Kazibwe alias Ragga Dee reveals that back then, when one disclosed that they wanted to become musicians, the public regarded it as a curse.

He, however, notes that things changed when artists started living like kings and at the moment people respect them so much based on how they have managed to re-brand the artists’ image in many aspects of life.

While speaking on a radio interview on Galaxy FM, the veteran musician went on to request Hon. Kato Lubwama to calm down and stop behaving as if he is the first and last musician to ever go to parliament.

The Oyagala Cash singer furthermore gave examples of former Democratic Party (DP) members who now joined Bobi Wine’s National Unity Platform (NUP) party stating how they used to abuse him.

Some of the former DP members who joined NUP used to abuse Bobi Wine. This is now a clear example that politics has now into politricks. Ragga Dee

