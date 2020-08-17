“Tebakulimba” is a song on which two of some of the most vocally gifted Ugandan artistes Gael Will and Fille Mutoni showcase their ability. The visuals are out now.

Gael Will started out as a cover artiste making renditions of several songs for different artistes a few years ago. For the positive reception he always got from music lovers online, he decided to pursue it as a career.

Today, his fan base keeps growing as more and more local music fans continue to appreciate his distinctive and unique vocals which differentiate him from the pack.

He now features a proven talent in Fille Mutoni on this new song dubbed “Tebakulimba” which translates to “Don’t Be Deceived”. It’s a love song as both artistes express in their lyrics.

The audio was produced by Century Vybz and the visuals were shot at Ssanga Courts in Nakasero as directed by the award-winning Sasha Vybz. Watch the video below:

