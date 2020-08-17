It is not yet clear exactly when and why Ali Marcus Lwanga a.k.a God’s Plan and Sheilah Gashumba split but the former is littering his social media accounts with photos of another woman, supposedly his new bae.

Two weeks ago, rumors spread across social media with sources close to Sheilah Gashumba revealing that she wasn’t on her best behavior and was drinking herself silly and acting unusual following a breakup with her bae.

Following days have seen her boyfriend God’s Plan leaving traces of a breakup across his social media accounts, first with Snapchat where he revealed that he was done with the self-styled Lil Stunner.

He went ahead and shared a video of his alleged new bae on his Instagram account over the weekend. The caption attached to the video must reveal quite much that had been left in the blinds.

It is not yet revealed what happened between the two lovers but it seems God’s Plan is over Sheilah and he is ready to settle with someone else. That said, however, this is not the first time that they are splitting. They always get back together and we’re here to see how it goes this time around.

