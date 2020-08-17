Sheebah Karungi drops 18-track album titled ‘SAMALI’

Team No Sleep Queen of The Area Sheebah Karungi Samali has, at last, dropped her much-anticipated latest offering, an 18-track album dubbed “SAMALI”.

Samali is Sheebah’s project that predictably talks about her hustle, musical journey rising to the top, and also showcases her ability to seamlessly fuse different kinds of music genres.

On the album, Sheebah features Fik Fameica, Chance Nalubega, King Saha, and International Boy on the “Exercise” track.

Just a pick from some of the songs on her album, “Enyanda” is a mid-tempo jam by her self. She then jumps onto “Nakyuka” which is definitely a standout track with a strong dance element and has dominated the airwaves since the lockdown.

On the album is another bouncy track “Tevunya” on which she features Fik Fameica. It also has an infectious instrumental.

Produced by Nessim, Ronnie, Daddy Andre, Eno Beats, TYMG, Artin, Baur, and Alexander Muge, Samali sees Sheebah dabbling in a number of genres which include love-laced rhythms, inspirational songs as well as some dance-ready bangers.

The songs on the album were written by Ragga Dee, Kalifah AgaNaga, Frank Lion, Andre, Yakubu, Ronnie, Song Boss, Nicky Mulla, and Nikol.

