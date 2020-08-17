Kabale is slowly becoming a getaway for most people who face the worst problems. Sheilah Gashumba spent the weekend at Birdnest Resort in Kabale after rumors spread that she broke up with her boyfriend God’s Plan.

As God’s Plan a.k.a Ali Marcus Lwanga was sharing quality moments with his new bae and posting the videos on his IG, Sheilah Gashumba was washing her tears away together with Zahara Totto at Birdnest Resort.

Both media personalities are just finding their feet after breaking up with their lovers and what better way to reset life than with a boat ride, ziplining and drinking the weekend away at Lake Bunyonyi in Western Uganda.

In a recent post, Sheilah revealed that she is very comfortable with how she is living her life of; “tolerating less, expecting more, independence and confidence”.

I love this new generation of women. Tolerating less, expecting more. Independent. Outspoken. Paid. Confident. Sheilah Gashumba

